The hillbilly was to board a bus to New York City. He had paid for the ticket but was quite bored with a nearly two-hour wait for departure.
He walked around the Greyhound bus terminal to fight the boredom. A half-hour later, he had circuited the entire interior of the station when he spotted a type of fortune-telling machine. Just insert his bus ticket into the machine with a quarter and the machine would spit out a message.
He did not realize the ticket’s bar code held his personal information on it.
Out came a message with his returned ticket: “You are Sam Jones, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 163 pounds and you are on your way to New York City”
“Well, don’t that beat all,” the hillbilly thought. Then he got suspicious. “I’m gonna try that again,” he thought to himself, “to see if it can be trusted to tell me the truth.” Another quarter and his ticket re-inserted and out came the same message.
Not convinced, he noticed a department store across the street. Over he went. After some time looking here and there, he finally bought a good disguise. Wearing it, he re-entered the bus station and casually sauntered over to the machine.
He inserted his bus ticket and a quarter. Out came the message, “You are Sam Jones, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 163 pounds, and you fooled around and missed your bus!”
It is easy to fool around and miss what’s really important in life! I have often encouraged putting effort into matters that will matter 100 years from now; in other words, into what will matter after we leave this life. What we do to bring comfort here will not matter then.
“Toys” we buy to play with on earth will be rusted out or given to others to enjoy. Our homes, vehicles and possessions will rot away, be destroyed, or given to another person. None of them can help us past this life.
On the other hand, what we do for the sake of Christ will last for eternity. Jesus warns, “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” Matthew 6:19-21
Problem is, we tend to love this world, a huge danger! We only live on Earth for a few years, maybe 75-85 if we are average in longevity. May sound like a lot, but compared to eternity where we will all dwell one day, it’s a pittance.
Treasures laid up in heaven will matter for eternity Treasures on earth will soon be gone. We need some things to exist, but do we really need them to excess?
God says, “Do not love the world or the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world — the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life — is not of the Father but is of the world. And the world is passing away, and the lust of it; but he who does the will of God abides forever.” I John 2:15-17
These are powerful words, friends! They are God’s Words. His warning is not given out of meanness but out of love. He wants you to enjoy the treasures you lay up, not lose them here!