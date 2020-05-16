An Arizona teenager, name unknown, is said to have authored this remarkable poem:
Now I sit me down in school where praying is against the rule;
For this great nation under God finds mention of Him very odd.
If scripture now the class recites, it violates the Bill of Rights,
And anytime my head I bow becomes a federal matter now.
Our hair can be purple, orange or green, that’s no offense; it’s a freedom scene.
The law is specific, the law precise: Prayers spoken aloud are a serious vice.
For praying in a public hall might offend someone with no faith at all.
In silence alone we must meditate, God’s name is prohibited by the State.
We’re allowed to cuss and dress like freaks, and pierce our noses, tongues, and cheeks.
They’ve outlawed guns, but first the Bible; to quote the Good Book makes me liable.
We can elect a pregnant Senior Queen, and the unwed daddy our Senior King.
It’s “inappropriate” to teach right from wrong, we’re told such judgments do not belong.
We can get our condoms and birth controls, study witchcraft, vampires, and totem poles,
But the Ten Commandments are not allowed.
It’s scary here I must confess, when chaos reigns, the school’s a mess.
So, Lord, this silent plea I make: Should I be shot, my soul, please take!
Until 1948, George Washington’s Farewell Address was required reading in American high schools. In that address, Washington gave total credit and glory to God for America’s success. Taking prayer out of schools 14 years later, then changing abortion and homosexuality from crimes to acceptability in the 1970s? Did you notice that all these curses against our God came during the time of His greatest blessing to us?
Since that time we have seen television and movies depict law-abiding Christians as weird, abnormal and dangerous. We should not be surprised. Jesus warned that evil would reign on Earth when God’s people allowed evil to win. God has always blessed his people when they trusted Him.
When we allow evil to persist (apathy), God withdraws his blessing.
“For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there will be famines and pestilences, and earthquakes in many places. All these are the beginning of sorrows. Then they will deliver you up to be afflicted, and will kill you; and you will become hated of all nations for my name’s sake. And then will many be offended, and will betray one another, and will hate one another. And many false prophets will arise, and will deceive many. And because evil will abound, the love of many will grow cold.” Matt 24:7-13
Pestilences are multiplying. COVID-19 is the worst pestilence in our lifetime. Earthquakes and famines are occurring at a greater pace than ever.
Ask yourself: With the greatest technology the world has ever known, why have the best scientific minds been handcuffed, unable to beat it all this time?