The 4- and 5-year-old sibling boys were scrambling into the car when Eric, the 5-year-old, claimed, “I call the left side!” Four-year-old Ron, not to be outdone, cried, “No, I want the left side!”
Having heard enough, Dad said, “Since Eric is older, he gets the left side this time.”
“Thanks, Dad!” cried Eric. Then he continued, “Hey, Dad, which side is left?”
The apostle Paul, speaking to the men of the Areopagus on Mars Hill in Acts 17:30 said, “Times of ignorance God winked at, but now commands all people everywhere to repent.”
Ignorance is bliss, the saying goes. “What I don’t know can’t hurt me!” Of course, that is a false and dangerous philosophy. Still, it is tempting to avoid knowledge that we fear may harm us. The men of the Areopagus were worshipping idols, false, non-existent gods, but they were fearful they may have missed a god. In the midst of the stones honoring many gods, one honored “The Unknown God.”
Acts 17:22-34 tells the full story if you can take a couple minutes to read it here. Paul identifies this God that they don’t know as one they “worship ignorantly,” v 23. But Paul is quick with a solution! I will gladly declare Him to you. It’s like Paul is saying, “Hey, that unknown God you ignorantly worship? He’s MY God and I just can’t wait to tell you about Him!”
From that point on through verse 31, Paul gives a mighty powerful overview of this God. When you understand that my God made the world and everything in it, that He is Lord of heaven and earth (24), you will discover that He is superior to all other gods! My God is real!
Paul says my God is too big to try to stuff into a temple made with hands (24), He has no needs that men can fulfill (25). In fact, it is He who is the Great Provider to man! He made from one blood all nations and there is a reason why you are living in the day you live and even in the place where you live (26).
God’s purpose for this is to inspire men to seek Him, promising that one who truly seeks Him will find Him; in fact, He is much closer to us than we realize (27)!
Our very being is tied to God’s existence (28). Since we are offspring of this God, how can we think God is nothing more than a chunk of gold or silver or stone, out of which images of idol-gods are being made and worshipped (29)? We are spirit as God is a Spirit; a stone image has no spirit!
Which leads to verse 30, quoted earlier where God’s message concludes with, “You folks are ignorant when it comes to the subject of gods. God winked at this ignorance to some extent in the past, but no longer will he do so. Now it is imperative that all men repent and turn to the one true God!
Why? Because this God has appointed a day in which He will judge the world through the righteousness of his Son, whom He raised from the dead (31)! God has clearly revealed Himself; one who rejects Him is without excuse! Romans 1:20
Ignorance is not bliss! It can keep you from God and from heaven!