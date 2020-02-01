As kids, we used to play “King on the Mountain.” A pile of dirt and gravel stood 8-10 feet high in the back of the church building. After youth group on Wednesday night, the first one out of the building and up to the top of the pile was “king.”
One had to rise above the head level of the king to become the new king, and when that happened, all others had to retreat to the bottom and give the new king a chance to get a grip and prepare for the onslaught to come.
Scratched legs from the gravel, perhaps even scratches on arms or face could occur. The reward for such fun? If you could be the last to “reign” as king (before parents called children to go home), you were the winner!
I wrote last time on the questions asked in Psalms 15 and 24, “Who may ascend God’s holy hill?” and “Who may abide (stay) in God’s holy sanctuary?” The question was, “Who may qualify to get to heaven?”
One of the answers from chapter 15 indicated one must obey the law of the Lord. In the Old Testament, that meant obeying the law and the prophets and prepare to accept the Messiah should he come in one’s lifetime.
In the New Testament, that means accepting the Messiah as the Son of God through faith, repentance, immersion in water, and being faithfully obedient until death.
Looking today at Psalm 24, we see answers to the same questions in verse 4. These all seem to be part of the final step in God’s plan of salvation for us today: Living a faithfully obedient life in Christ from baptism until death.
First, David says here that the person who has clean hands and a pure heart may ascend God’s holy hill, that is, finish that climb to heaven.
Too often a person with good intentions may try to clean his hands, that is, clean up his actions away from bad habits to good ones BEFORE purifying his heart.
Can’t be done.
Oh, maybe for a short while an alcoholic can give up liquor, a smoker give up tobacco, a curser give up cussing — without purifying the heart. Sooner or later, though, he/she is going to be right back into the devil’s mess if the effort is made without trusting God to help us purify the heart.
Initial purifying comes in baptism when sins are washed away by the blood of Christ Jesus. Following that, I John 1:9 offers the benefit to Christians of forgiveness for the asking, if one is sincere in the asking.
John writes, “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”
Careful, though, not to apply this to the one still outside of Christ. This was a promise to Christians, not non-Christians. The heart can be further purified by a greater understanding of scripture that continues to teach, correct, rebuke, and train us in righteousness. 2 Timothy 3:16, 17
Psalm 24 goes on to say in verse 4 that the one who has not lifted up his soul to an idol, nor sworn deceitfully, may climb and enter God’s holy hill. Anything that comes ahead of Christ in one’s life becomes an idol.
Additionally, our word must be trustworthy. On the way to eternal life, the one who does such things will receive the blessings mentioned in verse 5.
Powerful words from the Lord.