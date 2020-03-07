Fearing his wife was losing his hearing, a man called the doctor to ask for advice on how to get her to consider a hearing aid. The doctor suggested a simple home test.
“Stand about 40 feet behind her and ask her a question in a normal tone of voice. If she does not hear you, step up to about 30 feet away and ask again in a normal tone. If she still fails to hear you, go to about 20 feet, then 10 feet, then right up behind her ear.”
So the man decided that evening would be a good time to try his experiment. He stepped to the front door, about 40 feet from a straight shot into the kitchen where he could see his wife preparing supper. He asked in a normal tone of voice, “Honey, what’s for dinner?”
She didn’t answer. He moved to about 30 feet and repeated the question. Still no response. Twenty feet still did not elicit an answer, nor did 10 feet. Finally he moved right up behind her and asked one more time, “Honey, what’s for dinner?”
She turned, looked him right in the eye, and said, “Ralph, for the fifth time — CHICKEN!”
Loss of hearing is a serious problem for millions of Americans. Loss of spiritual hearing is an even more serious problem for those who fail to listen to God’s instructions.
A man says, “I don’t believe you have to go to church every Sunday to be a Christian.” But God’s Words say, “Don’t make excuses for missing the assembly on the Lord’s Day, because you will be making light of the Lord’s Supper which commemorates my Son’s death.” Hebrews 10:24-31
A man says, “I don’t get drunk often; certainly it can’t hurt once in a while.” But God’s Word tells us that a drunkard cannot go to heaven.
God gave some very powerful warnings in Revelation to seven churches of the first century, most of whom were in danger of losing God’s blessing due to giving less than due diligence to his instructions. In Revelation 2:7, 11, 17, 29 and in chapter 3, verses 6, 13, and 22, God repeats this one line seven times, “He that has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches.”
What was Jesus telling these churches that was so important that He repeated seven times their need to pay attention to what He’d just said?
Well, one church had lost their first love, spiritually speaking. Another had allowed false teaching to enter the church. Another had allowed immoral practices to mix with their spiritual worship. Another had a reputation for being a lively, modern “going’” church, but Jesus said they were dead.
I challenge you to go back to those two chapters, read them both in their entirety, and discover why Jesus thought his warnings were so important that He needed to repeat the need to LISTEN TO ME!
Don’t be concerned whether others are listening to God until you are certain that your own spiritual hearing is acceptable to God. His powerful Word speaks to you. How’s your spiritual hearing?
He who has an ear, let him hear! Listen. Pay attention. God is speaking!