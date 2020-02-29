Uncle Jim Poynor piloted a B-17 during World War II. Twenty-nine successful missions.
His biggest source of pride? He never lost a single crewman.
One plane badly shot up, the crew didn’t expect to make it back to England. Smoking badly, losing altitude, somehow Poynor was able to keep that plane just high enough to clear the English Channel and land, hitting right at the very edge of the runway.
Pilots were to fly 25 missions, then retire to training other pilots or leave the Air Force altogether. After the 25th mission, however, the Air Force was short on new pilots and asked Jim to fly one more … then one more … then one more … then one more.
Uncle Jim’s crew was hit badly just after unloading their bombs successfully during mission 29. They went down over Belgium. Jim saw a fairly smooth field and landed without a serious injury to his crew.
No sooner did they gather their gear when they saw a group of men come up over a hill, all with rifles in hand. Quickly they realized the group were farmers, the resistance, come to help them escape.
“Hurry, hurry,” they called out, “the Germans have seen your plane in trouble and will be here soon to capture you.” They followed the resistance to safety, handed off from one resistance group to another through other countries until they boarded a boat that took them to England.
Another B-17 was hit when several shells penetrated one gas tank. One such shell usually caused an explosion and death, but nothing happened.
Some time later, 11 shells found in that gas tank were proven to be empty. No explosives. Clean as a whistle, one report said. Eleven shells, totally empty — well, almost empty. One contained a note written in Czech: “This is all we can do for you now.”
Our oldest daughter, Shannon, celebrates her 12th “real” birthday today. Shannon has a servant’s heart, has dedicated her life to helping others hear about God’s great gift of salvation through Jesus Christ. For 12 years, she helped a Bible-translation project bring the Bible to the Crimean Tatar people living in the Crimean Peninsula jutting down into the Black Sea south of Ukraine.
She was there when Russia in 2014 forcefully took Crimea from Ukraine. A scary time, but Shannon stayed to comfort frightened Ukrainians and complete her work.
For the last few years she has served as the International Women’s Coordinator for His House Campus Ministry in Kalamazoo, Mich., at Western Michigan University. With her experience living and working in Ukraine and her ability to speak Russian, she is an asset at WMU where Russian-speaking students come from several European nations to attend college.
She has a knack for attracting 18- and 19-year-old girls from foreign countries who come here, in many cases, quite insecure. At one time it was a sisterly relationship but now is evolving into a more motherly one. They feel safe with her. Many write back to anxious parents that they have found a trustworthy friend.
Jim’s crew called it luck when saved from certain death. The second B-17 crew said luck had saved them. Shannon knew it wasn’t luck that saved her. It was the powerful hand of a very loving God who watched over her.
Actually 48 today, though being a leap-year baby, Shannon has only had 12 Feb. 29 birthdays. Happy birthday, sweetheart! We are proud of your efforts for the Lord Jesus Christ!