Imagine I have a cup filled with red grapes. Imagine I try to “drink” those grapes. I can’t do it. The grapes are whole, not liquid.
I choke as a grape tries to sneak down my throat, I cough, and the grape flies out of my mouth. Good thing you were not standing in front of me! So how do I drink this cup?
I have to mash the grapes, wound them, if you will. The old picture of Lucy and Ethel stomping on the grapes comes to mind. Only when the grapes are wounded, mashed into juice, can the juices flow, and I can drink the fruit of the vine.
Another picture emerges.
Jesus is standing before Pilate, whole. He has been treated roughly, pushed and shoved along, but still whole. Then Pilate pronounces the death sentence. Jesus is taken out and beaten 39 lashes with the dreaded leather strips tied into a ball at the end. Shards of pottery and jagged stones were often imbedded into this knot that will strike the bare back of Jesus.
The blood flows. Our Savior has been wounded.
Some wiseacre suggests a “crown” for the “king.” A crown of thorns is twisted into place, then clamped harshly down on to Jesus’ head. Much more blood flows. Head wounds cause severe bleeding. The many thorns in the “crown” have created many severe blood-flowing wounds.
Now Jesus has been wounded even more severely. He is slapped, punched, a heavy cross laid upon his shoulders, likely causing Him to drop to his knees, at least.
Led to the crucifixion site, Jesus is forced to lie down on his terribly aching back, an agonizingly painful movement. His hands are extended, pulled tightly from both sides where spike nails are pounded into both wrists into the crossbars. They have to wound Him even further!
Then his feet receive the horrible spike nail, likely one through both feet, one atop the other. Wounded yet more. Jesus’ body is suffering terribly. The blood is flowing.
Jesus could not save us when He stood whole before Pilate. He had to be wounded first, wounded for you, for me. Sing the words of that old hymn’s chorus as you read them here:
“Wounded for me, wounded for me, There on the cross He was wounded for me! Gone my transgressions and now I am free, All because Jesus was wounded for me.”
Listen to these words from Isaiah 53:5-7:
“He was wounded for our transgressions, bruised for our iniquities. The chastisement for our peace was upon Him, and by his stripes we are healed. All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned, every one, to his own way, and the Lord has laid on Him the iniquity of us all.
“He was oppressed and He was afflicted, yet He opened not his mouth. He was led as a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before its shearer is silent, so He opened not his mouth.”
Verse 9 adds that He, this One who would be called Jesus, “had done no violence, nor was any deceit found in his mouth.”
As you partake of the loaf and cup this Sunday and next, remember that, as grapes must be wounded before you can drink the sweet juice, so Jesus’ body had to be wounded before his sweet blood could be shed for you to benefit from its cleansing qualities.
Give thanks! His blood covered your sin!