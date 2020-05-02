Actual automobile insurance claims: “A pedestrian hit me and went under my car.”
“Coming home, I drove into the wrong house and collided with a tree I don’t have.”
“To avoid hitting the bumper of the car in front of me, I struck the pedestrian.”
“I thought my window was down, but found out it was up when I put my hand through it.”
“My car was legally parked as it backed into the other vehicle.”
“An invisible car came out of nowhere and struck my vehicle and vanished.”
It seems to be human nature to search for an excuse for any wrongdoing one may be caught doing. If an outright denial of wrongdoing fails, the human instinct seems to automatically fast forward to making an excuse for doing it.
“I didn’t do it!”
But when the evidence clearly shows that one DID do it, that one goes into immediate excuse mode.
Mommy comes into the kitchen and cries to her 4-year old, “I told you not to get into the jelly!” The 4-year old says, “I didn’t get in the jelly, Mommy!” Whereupon Mommy gets a hand mirror from the bathroom and holds it in front of the child.
The little one sees jelly all around her mouth and cheeks. Not missing a beat, the child says, “Oh, THAT jelly! I was just cleaning out the bottom of the old jelly so that we could open a new one. I was helping you, Mommy. I know you don’t like to have to clean out the old jelly!”
Sounds kind of cute with a wee one, but not so cute when the action is allowed to continue as the child grows into adulthood. Prisons are filled with adults who made excuses for wrongdoing. Our courts don’t look on these excuse-makers as being “cute,” however.
God speaks powerfully in his Word about people who make excuse for not believing in Him. They may believe that if there IS a final judgment, God will let them off (if He really does exist) simply by their ignorance. “But, God, I didn’t KNOW you were real!”
“I didn’t know” has been used by many as an excuse for failure, but God already has given us his answer to such foolishness. Acts 17:30, “In times past God overlooked ignorance, but now commands all people everywhere to repent!”
A very powerful Word comes from Romans 1:18-32. Too long to quote it here, but read it, please, right now if you have time and see how verse 20 applies to the whole context, “For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal Godhead, so that they are without excuse.”
God says in verse 19 that his existence is clear to anyone who truly wishes to know Him, and then (vs 20) all that He has made clearly proves his existence. In addition, the rest of the chapter speaks of the evil in the world, that those who commit evil are without excuse.
Psalms 14 and 53 are nearly identical, both of which begin, “The fool has said in his heart, ‘There is no God.’”
Atheists say they do not believe in God; “I didn’t know” won’t help them at judgment!