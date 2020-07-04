Col. George Washington, the youngest of 21 officers under Maj. Gen. Edward Braddock, marched with the British toward the French army with their Native American allies.
Washington had been here before and knew that the French had learned from the Indians not to fight European-style, but to take shelter behind trees or rocks. Just 23 years old, he went to Braddock one evening and explained exactly how they could expect the French and Indians to fight.
Washington suggested they abandon their open-field style of battle and take refuge behind rocks and trees as the enemy would do. Braddock looked with disdain upon his young officer and made a fatal decision. We will not hide behind trees like sissies, but will fight like we always have, like men with courage, Braddock said in so many words.
In spite of Washington begging him to reconsider, Braddock refused to even consider it.
Drawing near their destination, shots rang out, as Washington had warned, from behind rocks and trees. Braddock’s officers ordered the British into nice pretty columns in the open field and watched them get mowed down.
Soon Washington discovered he was the only officer still on his horse, 20 others dead or wounded. The chief in charge of the Indians had noticed immediately that the officers were all clearly revealed, the only ones on horses! So he ordered his sharpest shooters to shoot the ones on horses.
The chief fired 17 shots at Washington, then ordered his best shooters to stop targeting him. He later revealed that it was obvious that the Great Spirit was protecting this officer. Washington ordered a retreat. Braddock was mortally wounded and died on the trip back east.
Finally, when the retreating army was safe, only then did Washington order that they stop for the night. When he finally got to his tent and changed out of his uniform, he noticed four bullet holes in his outer uniform. He found the four bullets between his outer uniform and inner wear. He was so amazed that he sat down and wrote his mother a letter in which he gave glory to Providence (God) for miraculously saving his life.
Braddock threw aside common sense. Courage doesn’t excuse foolishness. Makes me feel a bit better to know I’m not the only one to make foolish decisions. The Revolutionary War 20 years later showed God’s hand from beginning to end.
But it did not come easily, nor cheaply.
My freedom cost the blood of many. My freedom wasn’t free. Even more, my freedom from sin and Hell cost the Son of God his lifeblood.
I am tormented by Americans who do not appreciate their freedom’s cost, but demand their rights even when so many gave up their rights, to die so that we could live.
I am also in a quandary as to how so many Christians seem not to appreciate the greatest freedom we have, the freedom from slavery to sin and Hell. Jesus said he did not come to be served, “but to serve, and to give his life a ransom for many.” (Matthew 20:28)
Can we not cast aside that feeling of having a “right” to be served, and learn to SERVE as our Savior served us when he climbed that hill to Calvary?