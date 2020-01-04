When President Harry Truman visited Tombstone, Ariz., the site of the Shootout at the OK Corral, Wyatt Earp and his brothers, Doc Holiday, and the Clanton boys, the single most memorable take-a-way he witnessed was a gravestone on Boot Hill, the famously known cemetery. The epitaph simply read:
Here Lies Jack Williams
He Done All He Could
2020 is here! All types of 2020 vision ideas are associated with this new year. I am most concerned with our spiritual vision, which America has lost over my lifetime. How do we attain 2020 spiritual vision during the year ahead?
When you stand before the God of heaven and earth, will you be able to say you did your best for God? Your best in learning from his Word all you needed to grow into the knowledge of what God expects of you? Your best in staying in close contact with the Lord, establishing a growing relationship with Him through prayer? Your best in working out your salvation with fear and trembling?
Luke 14:25-33 contains a harsh-sounding requirement from Jesus Himself. Please take a couple minutes to read it before you proceed reading here.
Wow! Did you read it? Jesus says in verse 26 that unless you hate your family and your own life, you cannot be his disciple! Really?
God’s Word never contradicts itself. If there appears to be a contradiction, it is imperative that we dig into the context a little deeper to discover God’s true message.
In this case, we know that God has commanded that we HONOR our parents. Here it appears that He tells us to hate them?
Verses 26 and 33 make it clear that God wants us to put him ahead of everything else in our lives, even our loved ones. We must forsake anyone or anything that might cause us to lose our salvation. It is not worth going to hell for, to put anything ahead of God.
Verse 27 reminds us that we all have a ministry when we follow Jesus Christ. Bearing our burdens, or carrying our crosses, is a reminder that our service to God must never end until death.
Verse 26 speaks of worship; verse 27 of duty and service. Many old church buildings showed a sign as you entered the building: Enter To Worship. When you left the building after worship, a sign said: Depart To Serve.
Too many people believe that an hour and a half on Sunday morning IS their service to God. It is not! It is your worship after which you should be inspired to go into the community and serve God by serving others.
Verses 28-30 reveal the importance of counting the cost before you “sign up,” that is, before you become a Christian. If a friend or family member might give up their relationship with you when you come to Christ, are you willing to lose that relationship to serve the God who sent his Son to die for you?
Jack Williams was a simple man, unknown to history, yet celebrated with a great honor by those simple words on his gravestone. “He Gave His Best” or “She Gave Her Best”; could these words be engraved on your gravestone one day? 2020 is the year to begin fashioning that legacy.