Ernest Hemingway, in his short story titled “The Capital of the World,” relates how a young man named Paco had been kicked out of his home for wrongdoing. Paco wandered the streets of Madrid, homeless.
In time, Paco’s father, desiring to repair the split between them, took out an ad in the local newspaper. All it said was, “Paco, meet me at the Hotel Montana at noon on Tuesday. All is forgiven!” On Tuesday, 800 young men named Paco came to the hotel, looking for forgiveness.
This is a picture of how our Father God had to separate from us due to our sin. “Your iniquities (sins) have separated you from your God; your sins have hidden his face from you, so that he will not hear.”
Isaiah 59:2 — In the first century before the church began (while still under the law of Moses), the Hebrews were taught that God does not hear the prayers of sinners. A blind man, healed by Jesus, was being interrogated by religious leaders who were charging Jesus with being a sinner. The blind man replied, “We know that God does not hear sinners, but listens to the godly man who does his will.” John 9:31
It is clear from the Old Testament that God would not heed the cries of those who had rejected his way.
Generally speaking, this is still true. One exception: The sinner who comes under conviction for his sin and truly desires to change. God WILL hear the heart-cry of one who sincerely wants to change her/his life. I believe God helps any true seeker of truth to hear the whole truth at some point in his life. What this person does with that truth will determine his eternal destiny.
That brings us to a remarkable point in God’s plan for our salvation. You see, He did not wait for man to cry out for salvation. God “took out an ad in the local newspaper,” that is, He sent his promise with this message: “Sinner, meet me at the foot of the cross where forgiveness is given out freely!”
How important is forgiveness? Well, let me ask you this: Were you aware that when Jesus gave the model prayer in Matthew 6:9-13, he only expanded on one line of that prayer? That is, though every phrase of that prayer is important to our understanding, Jesus only commented on one line, the one that said, v 12, “And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.”
Forgive us ... as we forgive others.
Then notice that Jesus’ comment, vs 14, 15, covers both aspects of forgiveness. “For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you; but if you refuse to forgive those who trespass against you, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.”
Powerful words!
Later, Jesus taught that awesome lesson to Peter’s question by giving a parable to illustrate his point. You can read it in Matthew 18:21-35. POWERFUL!
Need forgiveness? God is willing to give it, but you can only receive it on God’s terms. ”Believe with all your heart that God has raised (Jesus) from the dead …”
Romans 10:9 — Repent and be baptized, every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of sins, and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.”
Acts 2:38 — Then, “Be faithful till death and I (Jesus) will give you the crown of life!” Revelation 2:10b
Need forgiveness! Email me. No cost! It’s free!