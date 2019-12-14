Wow. Amazing. Breath-taking. Beautiful. Awe-inspiring. Spectacular. These adjectives are often used to describe Paris’ 13th-century Sainte-Chapelle. France’s King Louis IX (later canonized by the Catholic Church as Saint Louis) commissioned the Holy Chapel’s construction to house his treasured collection of relics of Jesus’ Passion, including the presumed Crown of Thorns and a fragment of the True Cross. It was consecrated in 1248. Originally part of the palace complex, this two-level Flamboyant Gothic architectural gem housed a ground floor chapel for the palace staff’s worship needs. The glorious upper floor was reserved for the royal family’s and visiting dignitaries’ use, but especially as a reliquary to regally display Louis’ precious relics, a source of pride for him and France. Today, while the lower floor commands some sightseeing time, looking up makes all the difference. After ascending the narrow, spiral staircase, visitors stepping onto the top floor momentarily freeze, mouth agape in awe. Sixteen windows meet them — 15 panes stretching 50 feet tall, 14 feet wide; the enormous rose window dominates the room’s upper west end. Sainte-Chapelle’s 6,450 square feet of glass stained in deep blues, reds and vibrant colors overwhelms the eyes. Bible and Apocryphal stories come alive within these varicolored panes; 1,113 scenes covering Creation to John’s Apocalypse: Genesis, Exodus, Numbers, Deuteronomy, Judges; Joseph, Job, Joshua, Jeremiah and John the Baptizer. Jesus Christ’s life — His birth to His Passion — is vividly portrayed as His Twelve Apostles stand watch on columns between the windows. Discretely placed chairs give visitors a seat to contemplate and pray as they behold God’s story and glory revealed in stained-glass beauty above them. Today, the Christmas season calls us to look up from earthly, physical things and to focus on the spiritual. Almighty God, creator and sustainer of all things, left the privileges of Heaven and entered our world; a Bethlehem baby, Immanuel: “God with us.” Isaiah foretold the Messiah would have no physical beauty, appearance or majesty to capture people’s hearts and minds. What would make Christ special was His life, sacrificial death on the cross for our sins, and His glorious resurrection. The Gospels vividly portray Jesus healing the sick and diseased, restoring sight, hearing and speech, making the lame walk. These scenes reveal Jesus as God’s compassionate spokesman. Jesus was Heaven’s Light (with skin) sent to reveal God’s glory. Jesus was God’s love, mercy and grace personified; sent not just to talk about it, but to live it out each day. Jesus was the mind, logic and reasoning of God — the Word of God — who became flesh and lived among us. The apostle John wrote, “We’ve seen His glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth.” Jesus told His disciples, “If you’ve seen Me, you’ve seen the Father.” This Christmas season, look up to Jesus; be awed and amazed. He makes all the difference. He’s more than a stained-glass story; He’s the Father’s glory; a Savior who’s still saving today. Joy to the world; the Lord has come.
Wow. Amazing. Breath-taking. Beautiful. Awe-inspiring. Spectacular.
These adjectives are often used to describe Paris’ 13th-century Sainte-Chapelle.
France’s King Louis IX (later canonized by the Catholic Church as Saint Louis) commissioned the Holy Chapel’s construction to house his treasured collection of relics of Jesus’ Passion, including the presumed Crown of Thorns and a fragment of the True Cross. It was consecrated in 1248.
Originally part of the palace complex, this two-level Flamboyant Gothic architectural gem housed a ground floor chapel for the palace staff’s worship needs. The glorious upper floor was reserved for the royal family’s and visiting dignitaries’ use, but especially as a reliquary to regally display Louis’ precious relics, a source of pride for him and France.
Today, while the lower floor commands some sightseeing time, looking up makes all the difference. After ascending the narrow, spiral staircase, visitors stepping onto the top floor momentarily freeze, mouth agape in awe.
Sixteen windows meet them — 15 panes stretching 50 feet tall, 14 feet wide; the enormous rose window dominates the room’s upper west end. Sainte-Chapelle’s 6,450 square feet of glass stained in deep blues, reds and vibrant colors overwhelms the eyes.
Bible and Apocryphal stories come alive within these varicolored panes; 1,113 scenes covering Creation to John’s Apocalypse: Genesis, Exodus, Numbers, Deuteronomy, Judges; Joseph, Job, Joshua, Jeremiah and John the Baptizer. Jesus Christ’s life — His birth to His Passion — is vividly portrayed as His Twelve Apostles stand watch on columns between the windows.
Discretely placed chairs give visitors a seat to contemplate and pray as they behold God’s story and glory revealed in stained-glass beauty above them.
Today, the Christmas season calls us to look up from earthly, physical things and to focus on the spiritual. Almighty God, creator and sustainer of all things, left the privileges of Heaven and entered our world; a Bethlehem baby, Immanuel: “God with us.”
Isaiah foretold the Messiah would have no physical beauty, appearance or majesty to capture people’s hearts and minds. What would make Christ special was His life, sacrificial death on the cross for our sins, and His glorious resurrection.
The Gospels vividly portray Jesus healing the sick and diseased, restoring sight, hearing and speech, making the lame walk. These scenes reveal Jesus as God’s compassionate spokesman. Jesus was Heaven’s Light (with skin) sent to reveal God’s glory. Jesus was God’s love, mercy and grace personified; sent not just to talk about it, but to live it out each day.
Jesus was the mind, logic and reasoning of God — the Word of God — who became flesh and lived among us. The apostle John wrote, “We’ve seen His glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth.” Jesus told His disciples, “If you’ve seen Me, you’ve seen the Father.”
This Christmas season, look up to Jesus; be awed and amazed. He makes all the difference. He’s more than a stained-glass story; He’s the Father’s glory; a Savior who’s still saving today.
Joy to the world; the Lord has come.