The paint is cracked into thousands of tiny, irregular shapes. It’s been chipped by a rock, stolen (spending two years hidden in a trunk), damaged by acid, and survived multiple other attempts at vandalism.
She’s one tough old lady.
The painting’s model (of the Gherardini family) was wife to Florence silk merchant Francesco del Giocondo. This mother of five became a nun after her husband’s death. There’s never been much of a market for paintings of nuns.
The original frame has been lost and a new one fitted decades ago. The poplar panel “canvas” used by the artist has warped, causing a larger crack near the painting’s upper edge. Sort of sounds like garage sale material, doesn’t it?
How much is this woman’s portrait worth, considering its extreme age, multiple restorations, and less than pristine condition? Plenty, if her name is Mona Lisa and Leonardo da Vinci is the artist; likely north of $800 million!
Not bad for something 30 inches by 20-7/8 inches, which is rather small as paintings go.
La Joconde, as she’s known in France, hangs in Paris’ Louvre Museum, her half-length portrait well protected behind bulletproof glass and constantly guarded. To keep her smiling (that is a smile, isn’t it?), da Vinci’s Renaissance masterpiece regally reposes under climate-controlled conditions.
Centuries after posing for Leonardo’s artistic eye, Mona Lisa is world famous, as nearly six million visitors to Paris annually gaze upon her. Her three-quarter view — she’s mostly turned toward onlookers — broke the conventional profile view almost always used for portraiture until then. Lisa quickly became the style-setter for the next several centuries of artists.
Painted in Florence, Italy, between 1503 and 1507 (with finishing touches still being added until da Vinci died in 1519), the portrait moved with Leonardo to France, then eventually was inherited by his assistant. France’s first king later purchased it.
Eventually, Louis XIV brought it to his Palace at Versailles. Mona Lisa (blushingly?) even briefly resided on Napoleon’s bedroom wall before arriving at the Louvre in 1797. She’s truly a priceless French treasure.
God the Father values each of us as His priceless treasures. Before He created the world, He foreknew and loved us, wanting the best for every person who’d ever live.
The Bible reveals that God foreknew we’d often make mistakes and missteps; that we’d mar and warp the colorful beauty of our eternal soul with the ugly blackness of sin. So, He prepared a plan to renew and restore us.
Jesus Christ removed the disfiguring distortions of our sinful disobedience, taking them upon Himself, as He was stretched out and nailed to the wooden frame of the old rugged cross. Our salvation and redemption were painted in red as His blood flowed for our forgiveness.
Jesus’ flesh was the canvas upon which the Roman soldiers brutally scourged Him, sketching a picture only Satan’s demonically demented eye could enjoy. Yet when it was finished, the prophet Isaiah’s words came true: by His stripes we are healed. The portrait revealed on the cross was none other than the face of God!
Satan did everything in his power to vandalize, destroy and steal the life of the Son of God. However, God’s skill and imagination as Creator and Sustainer of life couldn’t be denied. The renaissance and resurrection of Jesus three days later was the triumph of God’s artistry, the culmination of the Father’s unfathomable love, ingenious imagination, and eternal planning.
All of us need restoration and renewal. But God specializes in those very skills. Hallelujah!
When we allow the Master’s hand to retouch us, when we ask Jesus to restore us, when we ally ourselves with eternity’s greatest Artist, when we’re made new and transformed in Christ, we become God’s masterpiece, reflecting His image, grace, goodness and beauty.
Priceless!