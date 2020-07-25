Fluffy clouds. Halos. Pearly gates. Angels. Peace and tranquility. La-Z-Boy recliners.
Cartoons, comic strips, TV, movies, and books have suggested what Heaven may look like. However, what does the Bible actually say it will be like and look like?
If we’re “in Christ” (through faith, repentance and baptism) when we die, we have an amazing eternity to look forward to. Heaven will be so wonderful that human words are woefully inadequate to describe it, but let’s examine what words the Bible uses.
PARADISE. How do you describe the infinite and indescribable? In Revelation 2:7, Jesus said, “To the one who conquers I will grant to eat of the tree of life, which is in the paradise of God.” Heaven will be paradise. Do you like the sound of that?
“Paradise” brings several words to mind, such as glory. We sing “Do Lord,” which says, “I’ve got a home in glory land that outshines the sun!” Another hymn says, “Oh that will be glory for me.” You can probably recall other songs that speak of the glories of Heaven.
There’s a good reason for that. The Scriptures often refer to the glory that will be revealed to those who are given eternal life in Heaven (e.g. “glory,” “bodies of glory,” crowns of glory,” “glory of God”).
When Jesus Christ descends in triumph at His Second Coming, Christians will be transformed in the blink of an eye and given new bodies of glory, outfitted and made ready for all eternity. Our re-created bodies will reflect the glory of our risen Lord and Savior. Our new spiritual clothing will reflect the glory of God.
Who needs Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger, Eddie Bauer, Calvin Klein, or Brooks Brothers when you’re wearing eternal clothes made by the Designer of the Universe?
The Scriptures reveal that when we’re in Heaven, we’ll be bathed in, surrounded by, and all consumed in the glory of God. Remember how God talked with Moses from a cloud when Moses went up on Mount Sinai to receive the Ten Commandments, and how Moses’ face shone for days afterward with the glory of God (Exodus 34)?
Remember how Moses wanted to see the glory of God and God hid Moses face-first in the cleft of the rock as God Himself “walked” by, so Moses wouldn’t be overwhelmed and die (Exodus 33)?
The glory of God is so pure, bright and wholesome that it’s beyond human imagination. God dwells in unapproachable light … unapproachable for a human that is!
CONTINUOUS LIGHT, NO DARKNESS OR NIGHT. We won’t need a flashlight or nightlight in Heaven. God is light and in Him there’s no darkness. Jesus referred to Himself as the light of the world. Speaking about Heaven, Revelation 21:23-25 says, “And the city has no need of sun or moon to shine on it, for the glory of God gives it light, and its lamp is the Lamb. By its light will the nations walk, and the kings of the earth will bring their glory into it, and its gates will never be shut by day — and there’ll be no night there.”
Revelation 22:5a says, “And night will be no more. They’ll need no light of lamp or sun, for the Lord God will be their light.” The glory of God, the light of God will accomplish all that and more!
What else do we know about Heaven?
ETERNAL SAFETY AND PEACE, NO DANGER. We won’t have to fear anyone or anything, watch our backs, or lock our doors. No one will sneak up on us to steal things or hurt us. There’s no evil or evildoers.
Revelation 21:8 says, “But as for the cowardly, the faithless, the detestable, as for murderers, the sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars, their portion will be in the lake that burns with fire and sulfur, which is the second death.”
We won’t be living in a fallen world, but a new Heaven and a new earth — the new Jerusalem — in the eternal presence of Almighty God.
Are you going to Heaven? Jesus said, “I’m the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”
Know Jesus, know God. No Jesus, no God.
Eternity is a long time. Choose wisely!