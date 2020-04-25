Jesus’ lifeless body was laid in a dark tomb, the entrance blocked by a heavy stone and sealed to keep anyone or anything from getting in.
Satan surely felt his greatest enemy was conquered — buried away from the presence of man and God.
But dark, sealed places are no problem for the Almighty, who sees all things. King David wrote, “Where can I go to get away from your Spirit? ... The darkness isn’t dark to You! (Psalm 139)”
Early Sunday morning, the Spirit of the Living God entered that tomb, reanimated the body of Jesus, and the resurrected Lord walked out of the grave victorious over sin, death and Satan. “He is risen!” said the angel.
Later that same Sunday, 10 disciples were hidden and locked away behind closed doors “for fear of the Jews” and in fear of their lives. But locked doors are no problem for Jesus. He “came and stood among them and said to them, “Peace be with you.’”
Jesus ministered to them; He strengthened and encouraged them. And “the disciples were glad when they saw the Lord.”
One week later, 11 disciples — including Thomas this time — were again behind locked doors. And just like the Sunday prior, locked doors were no problem for the King of kings and Lord of lords. Jesus came specifically that day for one person: Thomas.
“Put your fingers here, and see my hands; and put out your hand, and place it in my side. Do not disbelieve, but believe.” Thomas could only answer, “My Lord and my God!”
Some days later, several of the disciples were back in Galilee fishing. Jesus not only came to where they were, but he fixed them breakfast. Several years after His ascension, the resurrected Jesus met and spoke with Saul of Tarsus (soon to become the apostle Paul) as he was traveling the road to Damascus.
Here’s the point for us. While we aren’t meeting in our normal church buildings, at least until Friday, May 1 per Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “Stay-at-Home” order, while we’re hiding so-to-speak from COVID-19 and staying sheltered behind closed doors to keep from being infected by the virus or spreading it to others, Jesus is still ready to meet us wherever we are. If we’re gathered in His Name, He’s with us!
Whether it’s in our living room, dining room, or patio; whether it’s at our kitchen table, on the couch, or at a bedside chair, Jesus will be there. As we sing songs of praise and lift our prayers and petitions, He’ll hear us.
As we read the Word of God, the Scriptures will testify about Him and His Spirit will speak to us. The Holy Spirit was able to move through prison walls, come aboard ships which were far from shore, find believers on remote islands, and more. The Psalmist says that there’s no place away from the presence of God. He’ll show up at our house just fine.
In Psalm 23, King David said, “You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies.” The Lord Jesus Christ is doing that very thing for us now. The Lord’s Table can be set wherever we are and amidst whatever circumstances. Our present “enemy” is COVID-19, but we can remember Jesus through the loaf and the cup (cracker, grape juice) even as coronavirus lurks outside our closed doors. The Lord is with us; who and what can stand against us? We are more than overcomers and conquerors!
Whether our family has several members, or whether it’s just one, the Scriptures reveal that Jesus does some of His best work with small groups and individuals.
Another Sunday is upon us. Jesus is ready. “I was glad when they said unto me, let us go into the house of the Lord (Psalm 122).” The Lord’s house is your house and my house. Remember what Jesus told Zacchaeus: “Hurry, I’m coming to stay at your house today!”
Peace be with you, and the blessings of God be upon you. “And behold, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.”