Le Poète, or “The Poet,” is one of the world’s most recognizable sculptures. It was the name French artist Auguste Rodin originally gave him.
However, after thought and reflection (plus suggestions from foundry workers), this heroic-sized figure became “The Thinker.”
“Le Penseur” was conceived in 1880 as a main character in a much larger work the city of Paris commissioned Rodin to do for a tympanum overlooking the grand entryway for a proposed museum honoring the decorative arts. This nude, pensive figure was to represent 14th century Italian poet Dante Alighieri presiding over “The Gates of Hell” from his “Divine Comedy,” contemplating the fates of the damned.
But that larger work went unfinished and the museum unbuilt. In 1888, Auguste sculpted and exhibited an independent version of this muscled man, to popular acclaim. In 1904, the artist created the nearly 20-foot bronze version, which today sits pondering in the garden adjoining Paris’ Rodin Museum.
Not bad for a sculptor who was three times refused entry into École des Beaux-Arts, France’s most prominent art school.
Seated on a massive rock, “The Thinker” appears lost in thought, his body physically revealing the effort, even the anguish of his creative mind. Birthing an idea isn’t easy; lips compressed, brow knitted in concentration, fist clenched, muscles taut. What’s he thinking?
Is he a genius? A tragic, brooding figure? A dreamer? A tortured soul trying to alleviate his suffering through poetry? A freethinker who’ll soon spring into action, unleashing his powerful body?
Still, he sits alone, outside, exposed to the elements, mind fully controlling his body and passions. He thinks. A penny for his thoughts?
However, with God, we don’t have to wonder what He’s thinking. He’s told us through the Scriptures and revealed some of Himself to us. If we want to know the mind and thoughts of God, we need to read His Word. Written down by Spirit-inspired prophets and holy men of old, the Bible is literally “God breathed” communication to us.
Better yet, to help us comprehend His thoughts and purpose for our lives (as the Creator, who can surpass His wisdom and guidance?), God sent His Son, Jesus Christ, to us as His message from heaven. Jesus is the logic, reasoning, thinking, image and very expression of God.
The Gospel of John calls Christ the Word of God ... with skin! “And the Word became flesh (human) and made His dwelling among us” (John 1:14).
As we study the life of Christ, listen to His words, observe His daily actions and interactions with people, and as we learn how He lived and loved, we’re actually listening to and observing God Himself.
Jesus said, “If you’ve seen Me, you’ve seen the Father,” “For I don’t speak on My own authority, but the Father who sent Me has given Me a commandment — what to say and what to speak,” “I and the Father are one” and “If you really know Me, you will know the Father.”
Who knows the mind and thoughts of God? God is no silent image. His power, creativity and divine nature are partially displayed through the glory of the universe He’s created.
“The heavens declare the glory of God, and the sky above proclaims his handiwork” (Psalm 19:10).
But the voice of Jesus is even louder and clearer yet. God has spoken through His Son, Immanuel — God with us. Jesus is the radiance of God’s glory and expresses the very character of God’s nature.
God declared, “He’s My beloved Son. Listen to Him.”
Know Jesus, know God. No Jesus, no God.
Let’s fix our eyes and our thoughts on Jesus. He’s worth thinking about.