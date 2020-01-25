If the Darwinian theory of evolution and the godless origin of all life were true, then isn’t each of us our own god?
With no Creator God and no eternity, this life is all there is. Why shouldn’t our life be about what we want, when we want it, and whatever we can get and accomplish …pleasure, sex, money, power, fame and our happiness?
Doesn’t survival of the fittest teach (and actually encourage) me that whatever I do is acceptable if it’s beneficial to me and makes me happier? I must survive — whatever it takes, whoever and whatever I have to use, abuse, knock down or climb over.
Evolution theory essentially teaches us to live life to its fullest now. “Let us eat, drink, and be merry for tomorrow we die.” Shouldn’t we indulge every lust and ambition we can? Why hold back? What would we hold back for? Let’s live our best life now!
While we’re enjoying the lusts and passions nature has given us, evolutionary theory would tell us … homosexuality, pedophilia, bestiality, necrophilia, incest, pornography, adultery and sex outside of marriage are OK.
Aren’t these morally taboo only because of a belief (or former societal belief) in God or a moral authority outside of humanity? If there’s no God, why should there be taboos?
If undirected blind chance has given someone urges to have sex with young children, who are we to stop him from acting on those urges? It’s just who he is. Might not he even argue that he was born that way and can’t help himself?
Necrophilia and bestiality aren’t abnormal. Some folks have just evolved a bit differently than we have. Who’s to say they’re wrong? Evolution says they’re right for themselves. Sex is a fundamental instinct and drive; it’s how nature has wired us. One person’s abhorrent is another’s kinky pleasure.
What other conclusions might evolutionary theory lead us to? Charity and altruism are stupid and wasteful. As complete accidents of nature, why should we care about others besides our own families? What’s in it for us?
Eternal life? Hardly! Some sort of reward? From whom? There’s no God. Darwinian theory encourages people to care about themselves only, with a little bit of concern thrown in for their family so they can pass on their genes.
Giving my resources away makes no evolutionary sense. It’s a waste. If nature, chance and the vagaries of life have made you less fortunate than me, then, sorry ‘bout your luck. We’re all going to die eventually anyway; why should anyone care?
If evolution were correct, then … all laws come from man. There’s no higher power. Whatever men and women say is what goes. Law is what people want, and it can be changed or adjusted when people change. And furthermore, we can choose to obey or not obey the laws depending on how they help or hinder us.
If it’s all about me, and certain laws keep me from doing what I want to do or restrain my happiness, then why shouldn’t I disregard them? I owe nothing morally to anyone. My life is for my own pleasure and gratification. If I can break laws and get away with it, then I win.
You follow the laws and I’ll flagrantly flout and disobey them. Who do you think will come out ahead? Guns, violence, fraud, deceit, betrayal? All wonderful tools for survival of the fittest.
As Christian morality and belief in God wanes, we return to the time of Noah just before The Flood. Exodus 6:5 (ESV) says, “The LORD saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every intention of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.”
The fool says in his heart, “There is no God” (Psalm 14:1) Look at our nation. Aren’t we reaping the harvest of sowing evolutionary theory? While our society keeps planting Darwinian seeds and bulbs of life’s godless origins, should we expect a coming heavenly utopia?
Sadly no. The Bible paints a picture of a dystopian future that looks more like an earthly hell.
Do we want a better future? Do we want God to bless America? Then we need to repent, turn back to God, and acknowledge Him as Creator.
That’s no theory. It’s the truth.