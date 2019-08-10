It’s a rock like no other. El Capitan’s sheer, nearly vertical granite walls rise 3,000 feet, commanding and demanding the attention of the more than 4 million annual visitors to Yosemite National Park.
Taller than the Burj Khalifa in Dubai (the world’s tallest building), and both the Empire State Building and the Eifel Tower, El Capitan — Spanish for “The Captain” or “The Chief” — towers majestically among the sequoias in east-central California.
With the crystal-clear waters of the Merced River flowing at its base, Bridalveil Fall nearby, and Half Dome, another of Yosemite’s illustrious, oft-photographed, rocky residents just down the valley, the view is awe inspiring. The brochure says, “It is a beacon for visitors, a muse for photographers, and one of the world’s ultimate challenges for climbers.”
Geologically speaking, “El Cap” is a monolith, a single, massive rock, thrust to the earth’s surface by tectonic tension and sculpted by glaciers. While comprised of mainly pale granite, veins of dark grey diorite rock are interspersed throughout its walls. The taft granite, an intrusion of igneous rock, forms the monolith’s upper facing.
“El Cap” and its environs were dedicated as a national park in 1890. For decades, visitors considered its sheer faces unclimbable. However, “The Nose” was conquered in 1958 by a three-man team using ropes, pitons and bolts drilled into the rock. It took them 47 days.
Over the following years, other climbers explored and pioneered additional climbing routes. The first solo ascent came in 1968, and it took 10 days and a lot of safety gear.
However, on June 3, 2017, Alex Hannold completed the first free solo climb of El Capitan. He used no protective equipment, no ropes, and no aides of any kind. It was man versus mountain. This amazing feat took Alex three hours and 56 minutes.
The intense preparation, practice and climb were documented in 2018’s “Free Solo,” a gripping National Geographic show worth watching.
El Capitan is more than just a rock, according to visitors: “A view forever etched in my mind.” “No words can describe this.” “I gasped and then cried.”
God is our rock, our refuge, strength and ever-present help in times of trouble. King David, who as a boy faced a bear, lion, and giant named Goliath, personally experienced the steadfastness and stability of God. He wrote, “The LORD is my rock and my fortress and my deliverer, my God, my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield, and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold” (Psalm 18:2).
Through the vastness of time, God stands eternal and solid. Towering above the chaos and uncertainty that often characterizes our culture, He never changes, falls, or fails. He’s the same yesterday, today and tomorrow. He is a firm foundation upon which to build your life and eternity.
The winds of time will not move Him. The reigns of governments will not stop His ultimate purposes from being carried out. When the earth quakes, the storms roar and the oceans churn, God is unfazed. He created the earth and all that’s in it. Why should He tremble or fear?
When evil rears its ugly head like a hydra, when sinful men and women appear to be winning the day, when senseless deeds spiral, and when Satan seems to be in control, God will not be overwhelmed, overcome or outwitted. His wisdom and power rise above it all and will prevail.
The apostle Peter warned that, “But the day of the Lord will come like a thief, and then the heavens will pass away with a roar, and the heavenly bodies will be burned up and dissolved, and the earth and the works that are done on it will be exposed” (2 Peter 3:10).
What or whom are you building your life upon? Will your foundation hold through the storms of life? Has your eternal soul been hidden in the cleft of the Rock? Has it been covered by the rock-steady hand of God? Those who look to God are clinging to the Rock of Ages.
He’s the Rock who won’t roll.