Their heads are 60 feet tall, symbolizing the enormous influence these four men had in American history.
Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt gaze down from Mount Rushmore onto the country they helped birth, grow, develop and preserve.
Construction began on this “Shrine of Democracy” in 1927 in South Dakota’s Black Hills National Forest. Fourteen years later, with the help of 400 workers and after the removal of 450,000 tons of rock (the scree spreads like a massive stone drapery leading up to the carving), these famous faces were ready to welcome nearly 3 million visitors annually.
Dynamite, pneumatic hammers and drills, and even hand chisels all played important parts in forming the presidents, whose craggy features slowly emerged from the granite.
New York artist Luigi del Bianco, renowned for his remarkable skills at bringing emotion and personality to life in his work on headstones, was the chief carver. In a fitting tribute to the idea that America is the great melting pot, this French-born sculptor was an immigrant from Italy.
Facing southeast to enjoy maximum exposure to the sun, the project’s original design, envisioned by historian Doane Robinson and famed American sculptor Gutzon Borglum, was that Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and Roosevelt would be shown from head to waist. However, when the money ran out, you might say workers quit while they were “a-head.”
The iconic faces of Mount Rushmore have graced postage stamps, paintings, appeared and played a part in multiple TV shows and movies (e.g. Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece thriller “North by Northwest”), and long been a vacation destination for both American and international travelers.
Now serving our nation without term limits, Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and Roosevelt remain larger-than-life inspirations for all to look up to.
Hebrews 11 is often called “God’s Hall of Faith.” It highlights the faces of many notable men and women. None were perfect, but “this great cloud of witnesses” is meant to inspire, encourage and challenge God’s people to keep the faith and persevere even through the toughest times and challenges.
Nearly every name listed is prefaced with the phrase “by faith.” Many were simple, ordinary people — shepherds, farmers, peasants — who loved the Lord with all their heart, mind and strength, and walked by faith and not by sight. They trusted in God.
By faith, Noah believed God’s warning about a coming flood. His faith (and boat-building skills) saved his family.
By faith, Abraham obeyed God’s command to leave his homeland and journey with his family to an unknown land.
By faith, Abraham and Sarah believed God’s promise that even as senior citizens (90-plus years old), they’d miraculously be parents of a bouncing baby boy and become the progenitors of a great nation.
By faith, Joseph (he of the coat of many colors) rejected the sexual overtures of Potiphar’s wife, endured false imprisonment, and the treachery of his brothers. God used little Joe to save His people from famine.
By faith, Moses rejected his royal Egyptian upbringing and an easy life in Pharaoh’s palace, to become a nomadic shepherd, choosing to ally himself with his own enslaved Hebrew people.
By faith, Moses led them out of Egypt, through the Red Sea, and across the wilderness to The Promised Land’s border.
By faith Rahab, the Canaanite prostitute, risked her life to hide the Hebrew spies who came to Jericho. She acknowledged their God, Jehovah, as the one, true God and saved her family.
By faith, some endured torture, chains, imprisonment and floggings. By faith, some were slain by sword, sawn in two and stoned. By faith, some lived in forced exile in caves and deserts, endured slow starvation, wore rags and watched their family and friends killed.
Hebrews 11 is God’s Mount Faith-More, dedicated to the founding fathers and mothers of the faith. God had their faithful faces enshrined forever in Scripture.
How were they able to accomplish big things for God? They were faithful in the small, everyday decisions. There’s only one way to please God and succeed in the Christian life.
By faith.