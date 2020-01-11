What began in 1623 as a small hunting lodge built of brick and stone by France’s King Louis XIII eventually became one of the world’s grandest, most beautiful, ornate and costly royal residences: the Palace of Versailles.
By 1682, it became the home and seat of government for Louis XIV, France’s “Sun King.”
Located 12 miles southwest of Paris, Le Château de Versailles defines “palatial” and “opulence.” It comprises 700 rooms, 2,153 windows, 1,250 fireplaces, 67 staircases, 721,000-plus square feet of floor space and 1,976 acres of gardens.
Versailles’ breathtaking Hall of Mirrors fills a room 240 feet long, 34 feet wide, and 40 feet high with elegance and grandeur. Seventeen mirrored arches, each comprising 21 mirrors (357 total), reflect the glory of the light streaming in from 17 opposing windows, and combine with coruscating crystal chandeliers to make a corridor of light.
Much of the royal Château’s original furniture was made of silver, with one balustrade alone containing more than a ton. Priceless artwork, richly colored tapestries, vases and sculptures abounded. There was even an opera house.
Construction costs are estimated at over $2 billion (in 2020 dollars) — likely a vast underestimate. It was good to be the king of France!
The palace’s gardens are a wonder in themselves with walkways bordered by hedges, shrubberies and 200,000-plus flowers and trees. Fifty fountains, 620 water jets and nearly 400 sculptures of ancient mythical gods and goddess ornament the grounds.
The Grand Canal stretches nearly one mile long and 203 feet wide; two additional large, rectangular pools add to the aquatic majesty. No wonder 6 million guests annually visit Versailles. It’s a visual feast fit for a king.
However, the Palace of Versailles pales in comparison to the glories of Heaven and God’s house, designed and built by the Eternal King of kings and Lord of lords — Almighty God Himself.
Jesus Christ promised His disciples in John’s Gospel: “In My Father’s house are many mansions. I go to prepare you a place.”
The apostle Paul hinted in 1 Corinthians: “No eye has seen, no ear has heard and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who love Him.” Or, to put it plainly: Heaven is amazing beyond our wildest dreams!
You don’t want to miss it.
John’s Book of Revelation records the symbolic vision of Heaven and the City of God that Jesus showed him, but the apostle found human words woefully inadequate to describe it. The cubic structure and size alone of New Jerusalem is staggering: 1,380 miles.
The outer wall is constructed with jasper; every kind of precious gem and jewel cover and adorn it, including sapphires, emeralds, onyx and topaz. Twelve gates control access, each formed by a single, enormous pearl. The heavenly streets are made of gold. In fact, everything is made of pure gold.
The river of the water of life eternally flows from God’s throne down the middle of the city’s street, with ever-yielding fruit trees lining its sides. The Son-shine of God’s glory continuously fills Heaven. There’s no hunger, no want and no night.
What else isn’t in Heaven? Sin, sickness, sadness, pain, sorrow and death.
Heaven is forever perfect because the perfect God is forever there. Will you be there?
Jesus said He was the only way to Heaven: “I’m the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me” (John 14:6). Christ also promised, “Whoever believes in Me and is baptized will be saved.”
Is Jesus preparing a mansion for you? His promise is still in effect today for those who’ll accept it. If Jesus is your Lord, you can sing, “I’ve got a home in gloryland that outshines the sun; way beyond the blue. Do Lord, oh do Lord, oh do remember me!”