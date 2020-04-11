How big is Paris’ Arc de Triomphe? So big that Charles Godefroy flew his Nieuport biplane through the larger of the two arches in 1919!
But what would you expect for a monument commissioned by Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte to celebrate his and the French Grande Armee’s military conquests?
The idea for one of the world’s most recognized structures was conceived in 1806 by Napoleon after his victory at the Battle of Austerlitz, considered the most important and decisive battle of the Napoleonic Wars.
“You’ll return home through arches of triumph,” Napoleon had promised his victorious troops. The Arc was finally completed in 1836. Its massive foundation alone took two years.
The Arc commands attention. It’s prominently placed at the center of a star-shaped configuration of 12 radiating avenues, including Paris’ famous Champs-Élysées, home to many boutiques frequented by the rich and famous, such as Cartier and Louis Vuitton ($3,500 handbag anyone?).
Inspired by the famed ancient Roman Arch of Titus, the “Triumphal Arch of the Star” dwarfs Rome’s original, rising 162 feet, measuring 148 feet wide and 72 feet deep. Two vaults arch skyward, one 96 feet tall; the smaller one 61 feet.
The final cost? A king-sized 10.4₣ million francs (over $2 billion in 2020 dollars).
This military monument of French honor is the third-largest triumphal arch in the world. Engraved for posterity are 660 names (558 are generals); also inscribed are 128 victories of the first French Republic and Napoleon’s Empire.
Guarded by an eternal flame, which was lit in 1923 (an inspiration to Jacqueline Kennedy for President John F. Kennedy’s grave), an Unknown Soldier lies buried beneath the arch.
Adorned with richly sculptured friezes, figures and bas-reliefs, Paris’ Arc de Triomphe remains a source of French pride and a starting/ending point for parades and celebrations today. The Tour de France closes out its last day with eight symbolic laps through the heart of Paris and around the Arc.
The Cross of Christ victoriously towers as a memorial and cause for celebration after 2,000 years. On Calvary’s hill, Roman soldiers cruelly crucified Jesus, suspending Him between Heaven and earth. Roman Governor Pontius Pilate ordered a sign be hung above the Lord’s head: “Jesus Christ, King of the Jews.”
But what Pilate wrote in mocking derision, God proved eternally true by raising Jesus from the dead three days later. Jesus’ resurrection proved He’s King of kings and Lord of lords. Death couldn’t hold Him; the grave couldn’t keep Him. Pilate tried to wash his hands of Him, but he couldn’t get rid of Him.
Jesus’ physical resurrection confirmed He was the Savior long foretold by God’s prophets. Multiple times Jesus predicted His coming death, burial, AND bodily resurrection as proof that people should listen to Him. He was God’s Son on God’s mission speaking God’s truth. The Roman centurion was right in what he said, “Truly this was the Son of God!”
Early Resurrection Sunday morning, the angel rolled away the stone from the tomb’s entrance and Jesus walked out alive forevermore. The greatest victory ever! The Son rose and the sun rose; it was a new day in history and for all eternity.
Satan thought Jesus’ crucifixion was the end, but Jesus’ resurrection transformed that cross into a monument of triumph over sin, death and the grave for all who’ll believe in Jesus as God’s Christ, Son and Redeemer.
How big was the cross of Christ? So big that Jesus reached from earth to Heaven, reconnecting sinful people with God. So important that, as Jesus sacrificed Himself for every sin ever committed, the perfect blood of the Lamb of God made that old, rugged cross history’s greatest instrument of redemption.
Jesus is the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father but through Him. We gain salvation through His cross of triumph.
Hallelujah, He is risen!