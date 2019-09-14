MONTICELLO — First Presbyterian Church, 104 N. Illinois St., has recently begun a new worship service.
The R.I.S.E! worship service will be 7:15-8 p.m. every Thursday. It is a contemporary worship service in the church chapel.
R.I.S.E. stands for Recharge, Inspire, Strengthen, Extend God’s amazing grace. The service is a positive and uplifting worship experience featuring lots of music, prayer, and a short message, all in a casual atmosphere.
There will be coffee, juice and snacks. Church officials said they hope people will check it out and recharge their batteries during the week with a positive worship experience.
The public is invited to attend.