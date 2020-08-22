The lowest exposed land on earth is along the Dead Sea shore in Jordan — 1,355 feet below sea level. The highest elevation above sea level is the peak of Nepal’s Mount Everest, rising 29,029 feet above sea level.
Which one’s closer to the sun? Mount Everest is 30,364 feet, or 5.751 miles closer. Nearly six miles would seem like a long distance if we were running. But does it make any real difference since the earth is 92.96 million miles from the sun?
From an earthly perspective, Mount Everest wins that distinction. However, from the standpoint of the universe, it’s not much difference at all.
Let’s apply this spiritually. Some folks’ lives are teeming with sin and evil. Let’s call their character and morality Dead Sea low. Other folks’ lives are filled with righteousness, holiness, God-honoring speech, and goodness. Let’s call their character Mount Everest high.
Yet, between those extremes is where most of us fit. We’re not “Super Christians,” but we’re not bad to the bone either — just average folks with a few flaws.
However, in the grand scheme of things, wherever we are, we’re still 93 million “righteousness miles” removed from the purity of God. 1 John 1:5 (ESV) says, “This is the message we’ve heard from him and proclaim to you, that God is light, and in him is no darkness at all.” He’s a perfect, sinless God without a speck of evil. He’s not just holy; He’s holy, holy, holy!
Is anyone ready to stand before the Lord? To come into God’s presence and have an audience with Him? Looking into a spiritual mirror using earthly light, some people might be deluded into thinking they’re OK.
But go 93 million miles toward the “Sonlight of God” and it’s a different story. When His light shines upon us in its glorious splendor and fullness, we’re revealed as we really appear to God. The prophet Isaiah said all our righteous deeds and acts are like filthy rags (64:6).
Light shows imperfections. Have you ever put on a shirt or pants only for the brilliant sunlight to show a spot or even spots? God is pure light. The closer we get, the more we know about Him, and the more His radiance and glory sweep over us, the more we realize we don’t compare to His holiness.
Which brings us to grace. The grace of God is the ONLY thing which can save any of us, even when we’re living the best and purest lives possible, loving God and our fellow man. Spiritually, we may be standing atop Mount Everest. But, we’re still 93 million miles away from the holiness of God.
On Judgment Day, the question will be: What do we look like in God’s light? On our own, the best anyone can do isn’t good enough.
How many sins did it take for Adam and Eve to get kicked out of the Garden of Eden? One. One sin changed everything, bringing guilt, shame and spiritual death. But they, and every person who’s ever lived since, didn’t stop at one sin.
The Bible clearly teaches that we’ve ALL sinned according to Romans 3:23 (ESV), and earthly perfection is impossible (1 John 1:8).
What’s the answer if even our best is 93 million spiritual miles short? The grace of God. His grace makes up the difference. His grace credits 93 million miles to us because of what Jesus did for us. Ephesians 2:8 (ESV) says, “For by grace you’ve been saved through faith. And this isn’t your own doing; it’s the gift of God.”
When we come to God in faith, He makes up the difference. We give Him our filthy spiritual clothing and He gives us clean spiritual clothes. In fact, when we’re baptized into Christ, we put on the righteousness of Jesus according to Galatians 3:27 (ESV): “For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ.”
The old has passed away, behold God makes all things new! When God looks upon us in Heaven’s light, He sees Jesus! We do nothing to earn that. It’s all by God’s grace.
We also realize we’ll never be good enough to earn our salvation or pay God back. We’ll always fall 93 million miles short. But don’t let guilt get you down. God’s grace will make up the difference, and the grace of God is named Jesus Christ!
Are you living in the grace of God? Have you accepted His grace by faith through baptism? Are you trying to do it alone? Or feeling guilty because you fall short? Let the grace of God make the difference.
Amazing grace, how sweet the sound!