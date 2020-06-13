It’s as if she descended from on high to ride the wild waves perched on a victorious ship’s prow; right leg extended, her powerful body leaning into the salty spray.
Sculpted in Greece around 190 BC, Winged Victory of Samothrace projects triumph and action, plus an ancient artist’s incredible skill and imagination.
Onlookers can almost feel the misty breeze blowing the tunic against her body as Nike (her name in Greek mythology) sails into battle, this messenger goddess of victory stands unmoved and unafraid of the ocean gales.
While originally a resident of the “Sanctuary of the Great Gods” on the isle of Samothrace in the northern Aegean Sea, she was lost for centuries, buried under tons of rubble until rediscovered by an amateur archaeologist in 1863.
Some parts, including her head and one arm, have never been rediscovered, but what remains is artistically incredible.
Some have called her “the greatest masterpiece of Hellenistic sculpture.” No wonder then, her marbled majesty makes this ancient goddess a must-see at Paris’ Louvre Museum. Victory’s 18-foot height dominates the top of the Louvre’s Daru staircase, leading to the Mona Lisa.
She’s chiseled from white marble, standing sure-footedly atop a monumental gray marble base, which is shaped like a ship’s prow. Her creator — likely from the Greek island of Rhodes — lovingly clothed her in marble robes, with an amazingly transparent appearance, expertly capturing the look of water-drenched fabric.
But though the winds whip her garment, she remains virtuously portrayed. While the folds of her exquisitely textured dress have blown off on one side exposing her left thigh and leg, she retains her modesty. No showy Venus de Milo is she!
The details worked into Nike’s figure have long amazed, impressed and inspired other artists. She is magnificent. With her feathered wings outstretched, Winged Victory of Samothrace is a regal Grandes Dames of the Louvre and an awe-inspiring beauty.
God is eternity’s greatest Creator artist, specializing in beauty. Genesis — the Bible’s book of beginnings — tells the story of God speaking the heavens and the earth into existence. He said, “Let there be light,” and there was light. At the first day’s end, God declared His creation was good; magnificent artistry, perfection, beautiful.
On day two, God formed the dry lands and seas, declaring them good as well. God created every kind of plant, tree and vegetation on day three. “It was good.” On the fourth day, God created the sun, moon and stars, perfectly placing them as necessary to sustain Earthly life. “And God saw that it was good.”
On day five, God formed every kind of bird and fish, an amazing colorful array of His creativity; and it was good. God made every kind of land animal on day six. The results? “Good.”
Finally, as the culmination of His creation, on the sixth day God also created man and woman: Adam and Eve, male and female. He created them in His own image!
Each of us has something of the goodness and beauty of God within us. While vegetation and animals have life, into none of them did God breathe the breath of life. Only humans. Men and women are the pinnacle of God’s creation, and all human life is precious, from conception to last breath.
We’re not accidents of time, chance and evolution, but a deliberate decision by God the Creator Artist. We’re all different, but we’re all beautiful in God’s eyes. God knows your name and even how many hairs are on your head. You’re His creation. You have worth. You’re loved!
We sometimes think otherwise because we’ve made huge mistakes, marring the beauty and goodness God sculpted into us. But in God’s eyes, no one is a loser. All are loved and worthy of gaining the eternal victory in Jesus Christ.
Through Jesus, God can redeem, renew, remold and remake you, restoring His beauty within you. You are beautiful!
“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.” (2 Corinthians 5:17) “Behold, I make all things new! (Revelation 21:5)