The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pets of the Week are these four fur balls who were brought in as strays. The top two (from left to right) are Xavier (male) and Gatsby (male), the bottom two (from left to right) are Fabio (male) and Kenya (female). They are all about 16 weeks old and playful as can be. They love any and all toys, playing with each other, and they also love to play with the shelter puppy, Arrow. All four have been spayed or neutered and have all of their vaccinations up to date. Little kittens do take a lot of work initially and require lots of playtime and patience. If you think you want one of our adorable baby kitties, come meet them at Happy Tails, 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo. Hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
As a shelter, we are also in desperate need of volunteers. We have quite a few open spots that are currently being filled by dedicated board members working three-plus days a week. We also have a few board positions opening up at the end of the year. If you are interested in volunteering or becoming a board member, email happytails@urhere.net.