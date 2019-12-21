The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is not one, but four sibling felines.
Kittens Ammalena, Fiona, Jasmine and Sloane, also known as “The Four Sisters,” came to the shelter together a little bit ago. Ammalena is said to be the runt of the litter. They are adorable, lovable and looking for a forever inside home. All four kitten are three months old, have their vaccinations and are spayed.
Visit them at the shelter, 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo. Adoption hours for Christmas is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday (but no adoptions on Christmas Eve), 10 a.m. to noon Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Our daily wish list is Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags with ties, liquid laundry detergent, scoopable cat litter, and cat and dog treats.
The shelter can really use volunteers. One vounteer will be out for quite some time due to having two surgeries, another volunteer must rerturn to work. Please consider helping, even if it is only two hours a week. People who wish to volunteers should contact Happy Tails via Facebook or call 574-278-7102; if there is no answer, leave a message.
The staff at Happy Tails wishes everyone a Merry Christmas!