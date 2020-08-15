The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Saffy, a 6-month-old kitten who is current on vaccinations and spayed.
She is a spirited gal and not accustomed to being held just yet. Having been a stray, it does take a little more time for them to trust.
Saffy is a sweetie and is looking for that inside forever home.
Due to the continuing COVID-19 issue, we are doing adoptions by appointment. Please call Kathleen at 574-808-9225 to set up an appointment to visit the
shelter’s animals. The shelter is located at 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo.
The most urgent wish is more dry kitten food. Our everyday needs are still Fabuloso, liquid laundry detergent, Dawn dish soap, bleach, tall kitchen bags with ties, scoop-able cat litter, dry dog food and dry puppy food.
Volunteers are always needed to help with the cleaning and feeding of the shelter animals, also to do laundry and dishes.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelters front door. We wish we could thank everyone in person, for the help and caring they have for our shelter. We are grateful to the Herald Journal for donating a space in their paper for our Pet of the Week.