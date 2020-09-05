The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pets of the Week is Queso, a 4-month-old kitten whose siblings have already been adopted.
Queso has been neutered and is up to date on his vaccinations and littler box trained. A loving and easy going kitten, Queso enjoys playing and being held. His birthdate is April 30, 2020.
The shelter is still doing adoptions by appointment do to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in them or any of the shelter dogs and cats, call Kathleen at 574-808-9225 to set up an appointment.
The shelter is located at 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo.
The most urgent wish at the moment is more dry kitten food. Our everyday needs are still Fabuloso, liquid laundry detergent, Dawn dish soap, bleach, tall kitchen bags with ties, scoop-able cat litter, dry dog food and dry puppy food.
Volunteers are always needed to help with the cleaning and feeding of the shelter animals, also to do laundry and dishes.
If you are an outdoors person, we could use help with the weeding of our flowers and shrubs.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Rural King and at the shelter’s front door. The donation box at Kroger was removed and will return soon. We wish we could thank everyone in person, for the help and caring they have for our shelter. We are grateful to the Herald Journal for donating a space in their paper for our Pet of the Week.