Meet Pablo!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Pablo.
He is already neutered and current on his vaccinations. FIV negative and litter box trained. He has been at the shelter quite some time and would love to have a forever home.
Pablo is on special food to help with his digestive system and is doing well. He loves people and attention. He has a lots of love to give and would love to give it to you.
Visit him and his companions at the shelter, 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo. Hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Items needed for everyday cleaning and feeding include: Liquid laundry detergent, Fabuloso, Dawn, bleach, dog and cat treats, and scoopable cat litter.
Do you have a couple of free hours and enjoy animals ? If so, Happy Tails is always in need of volunteers to help with the dogs, cats, and laundry. Walking the dogs is always needed, too; they love getting out and smelling the grass or snow if it is not too cold.
Volunteers are needed to work at least one day per week for about two to three hours. With several volunteers on the shift, it makes cleaning go faster, which then gives volunteers more time to interact with the shelter animals.
People who wish to volunteers should contact Happy Tails via Facebook or call 574-278-7102; if there is no answer, leave a message.