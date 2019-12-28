The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Ophelia, a sweet little Beagle who is 5 years old. She arrived at the shelter this past week.
Ophelia spent the Christmas holiday with one of the shelter’s board members and is now available for adoption at Happy Tails Thursday. She is so sweet and petite, weighing in at only 23 pounds. She was born approximately Dec. 20, 2014, is current on all vaccinations and has been spayed.
Visit her at the shelter, 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo. Adoption hours for Christmas is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday (but no adoptions on Christmas Eve), 10 a.m. to noon Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Our daily wish list is Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags with ties, liquid laundry detergent, scoopable cat litter, and cat and dog treats.
The shelter can really use volunteers. One vounteer will be out for quite some time due to having two surgeries, another volunteer must rerturn to work. Please consider helping, even if it is only two hours a week. People who wish to volunteers should contact Happy Tails via Facebook or call 574-278-7102; if there is no answer, leave a message.
Our shelter is grateful to each and every one who donates and spreads the word about our adoptable furkids. We all of you a very safe and Happy New Year.