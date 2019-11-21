The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Nod, a 3-month-old male tabby and would love to have a family to enjoy the holiday seasons with. Nod has all of his vaccinations and is neutered.
Nod came to Happy Tails with his brother, Turtle, and his mom, Demi, which both have been adopted, so now it is his turn to find a forever family and loving home. Being a kitten, he loves to play and enjoys checking out every nook and cranny.
Visit him at the shelter, 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo. Hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Happy Tails is looking for more volunteers to work one day a week for about two to three hours. With several volunteers on the shift, it makes cleaning go faster, which in turn gives volunteers more time to interact with the dogs and cats. People who wish to volunteers should contact Happy Tails via Facebook or call 574-278-7102; if there is no answer, leave a message.
Items needed for everyday cleaning and feeding include: Liquid laundry detergent, Fabuloso, Dawn, bleach, dog and cat treats, and scoopable cat litter. Donation totes for these items are at Rural King, Kroger and at the shelter’s front door.