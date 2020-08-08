The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Nelson, a very lovable boy who needs a lot of fattening up.
He is up to date on vaccinations and has been neutered. He is about 1 year old and weights about 40 pounds. He is wearing his “cone of shame” because he can’t seem to leave his neuter incision alone.
To visit him, an appointment must first be made due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Call Kathleen at 574-808-9225.
The shelter is located at 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo.
The most urgent wish is more dry kitten food. Our everyday needs are still Fabuloso, liquid laundry detergent, Dawn dish soap, bleach, tall kitchen bags with ties, scoop-able cat litter, dry dog food and dry puppy food.
Volunteers are always needed to help with the cleaning and feeding of the shelter furkids, also to do laundry and dishes.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelters front door. We wish we could thank everyone in person, for the help and caring they have for our shelter. We are grateful to the Herald Journal for donating a space in their paper for our Pet of the Week.