The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pets of the Week are Muffy and Scruffy, twin male-female 6-month-old terrier mix siblings.
They were found together, along with their mother, as strays in Texas. Mom has been adopted but these two kiddos are still waiting for their forever home. They are up to date on their vaccinations, spayed and neutered. They are also micro-chipped.
Happy Tails received them a couple of weeks ago on a Texas transport that was headed to Chicago.
The shelter is still doing adoptions by appointment do to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in them or any of the shelter dogs and cats, call Kathleen at 574-808-9225 to set up an appointment.
The shelter is located at 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo.
The most urgent wish at the moment is more dry kitten food. Our everyday needs are still Fabuloso, liquid laundry detergent, Dawn dish soap, bleach, tall kitchen bags with ties, scoop-able cat litter, dry dog food and dry puppy food.
Volunteers are always needed to help with the cleaning and feeding of the shelter animals, also to do laundry and dishes.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelters front door. We wish we could thank everyone in person, for the help and caring they have for our shelter. We are grateful to the Herald Journal for donating a space in their paper for our Pet of the Week.