Meet Kamirah!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Kamirah.
She’s quite energetic and definitely on the slim side, currently weighing in at only 36 pounds. It can be difficult to gauge a dog’s true personality on their first day at the shelter due to the stressful environment, but she is a sweetheart.
Kamirah’s estimated date of birth is Jan. 31, 2018. In comparing her physical traits to others, she could possibly be a mix between a husky and a pit. She has a beautiful brindle coat, and is spayed and vaccinated.
Spend some time with Kamirah outside the shelter and get to know her. She just might be the next love of your life.
Visit her at the shelter, 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo. Hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Happy Tails is looking for more volunteers to work one day a week for about two to three hours. With several volunteers on the shift, it makes cleaning go faster, which in turn gives volunteers more time to interact with the dogs and cats. People who wish to volunteers should contact Happy Tails via Facebook or call 574-278-7102; if there is no answer, leave a message.
Items needed for everyday cleaning and feeding include: Liquid laundry detergent, Fabuloso, Dawn, bleach, dog and cat treats, and scoopable cat litter. Donation totes for these items are at Rural King, Kroger and at the shelter’s front door.