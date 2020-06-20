Meet Hemi!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Hemi.
Hemi is a lovable and energetic boy who is back with us. He is a pit bull mix and approximately 4 years old. He did well in his new home and learned to bond with his doggie companion. But when people came over to visit — especially young children — he would get stressed out and couldn’t handle it.
Hemi would do best being an only dog with no children. He has a lot of love to give and would be best in a quiet household.
To visit him, an appointment must first be made due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Call Kathleen at 574-808-9225.
The shelter is located at 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo.
Items needed for everyday cleaning and feeding include: Liquid laundry detergent, Fabuloso, Dawn, bleach, tall kitchen bags with ties, dog and cat treats, and scoop-able cat litter, as well as cat, kitten and dog food (dry) as the shelter has enough canned dog and cat food.
Do you have a couple of free hours and enjoy animals? If so, Happy Tails is always in need of volunteers to help with the dogs, cats, and laundry. Walking the dogs is always needed, too; they love getting out to play and smell the grass.
Volunteers are needed to work at least one day per week for about two to three hours. With several volunteers on the shift, it makes cleaning go faster, which then gives volunteers more time to interact with the shelter animals.
The shelter staff is grateful to each and every one who donates their time and needed
items. The shelter is also appreciative to the Herald Journal for donating a space, online and in their paper, for the animals every Saturday.