Meet Hemi!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Hemi.
Hemi is a lovable and energetic boy who is back with us. He is a pit bull mix and approximately 3 years old. He did well in his new home and learned to bond with his doggie companion. But when people came over to visit — especially young children — he would get stressed out and couldn’t handle it. Hemi would do best being an only dog, with children older than 12 years old. He has a lot of love to give and would be best in a quiet household.
Visit him and his companions at the shelter, 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo. Hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Items needed for everyday cleaning and feeding include: Liquid laundry detergent, Fabuloso, Dawn, bleach, dog and cat treats, and scoopable cat litter.
Do you have a couple of free hours and enjoy animals ? If so, Happy Tails is always in need of volunteers to help with the dogs, cats, and laundry. Walking the dogs is always needed, too; they love getting out and smelling the grass or snow if it is not too cold.
Volunteers are needed to work at least one day per week for about two to three hours. With several volunteers on the shift, it makes cleaning go faster, which then gives volunteers more time to interact with the shelter animals.
People who wish to volunteers should contact Happy Tails via Facebook or call 574-278-7102; if there is no answer, leave a message.