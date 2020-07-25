Meet Hemi!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Hemi.
Hemi is a lovable and energetic boy who is still looking for that elusive forever home. He is a pit bull mix and approximately 3 years old.
Hemi would do best being an only dog with no children. He has a lot of love to give and would be best in a quiet household. Hemi has mellowed some, but the staff feels he still needs a home with just adults and no other animals.
Hemi is up to date on his vaccinations and only dirties his kennel overnight because they go out around 7 p.m. each night and don’t go back out until 8 a.m. the next day.
To visit him, an appointment must first be made due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Call Kathleen at 574-808-9225.
The shelter is located at 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo.
The most urgent wish is more dry kitten food. Our everyday needs are still Fabuloso, liquid laundry detergent, Dawn dish soap, bleach, tall kitchen bags with ties, scoop-able cat litter, dry dog food and dry puppy food.
Volunteers are always needed to help with the cleaning and feeding of the shelter furkids, also to do laundry and dishes.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelters front door. We wish we could thank everyone in person, for the help and caring they have for our shelter. We are grateful to the Herald Journal for donating a space in their paper for our Pet of the Week.