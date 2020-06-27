The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Doja, a beautiful female calico about 2-3 years of age. She is up to date on vaccinations, spayed and litter box trained.
This cutie loves to jump up on your lap and cuddle. She has a lot of love and would like to share it with you.
To visit her or any of the other animals, an appointment must first be made due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Call Kathleen at 574-808-9225.
The shelter is located at 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo.
Items needed for everyday cleaning and feeding include: Liquid laundry detergent, Fabuloso, Dawn, bleach, tall kitchen bags with ties, dog and cat treats, and scoop-able cat litter, as well as cat, kitten and dog food (dry) as the shelter has enough canned dog and cat food.
Do you have a couple of free hours and enjoy animals? If so, Happy Tails is always in need of volunteers to help with the dogs, cats, and laundry. Walking the dogs is always needed, too; they love getting out to play and smell the grass.
Volunteers are needed to work at least one day per week for about two to three hours. With several volunteers on the shift, it makes cleaning go faster, which then gives volunteers more time to interact with the shelter animals.
The shelter staff is grateful to each and every one who donates their time and needed
items. The shelter is also appreciative to the Herald Journal for donating a space, online and in their paper, for the animals every Saturday.