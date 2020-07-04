The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Chatters,who is still looking for that special family to adopt him.
He does not chatter much anymore, just keeping his eyes on everyone who visits the shelter. He is on special food to keep his system healthy, and is doing wonderful. He’s just a little laid back, and a little heavier, than what this photos shows. He is already neutered, UTD on vaccinations, FIV negative and litter box trained.
He was born May 5, 2014.
To visit him or any of the other animals, an appointment must first be made due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Call Kathleen at 574-808-9225.
The shelter is located at 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo.
Items needed for everyday cleaning and feeding include: Liquid laundry detergent, Fabuloso, Dawn, bleach, tall kitchen bags with ties, dog and cat treats, and scoop-able cat litter, as well as cat, kitten and dog food (dry) as the shelter has enough canned dog and cat food. Our priority at the moment is to get more dry kitten food.
Do you have a couple of free hours and enjoy animals? If so, Happy Tails is always in need of volunteers to help with the dogs, cats, and laundry. Walking the dogs is always needed, too; they love getting out to play and smell the grass.
Volunteers are needed to work at least one day per week for about two to three hours. With several volunteers on the shift, it makes cleaning go faster, which then gives volunteers more time to interact with the shelter animals.
The shelter staff is grateful to each and every one who donates their time and needed
items. The shelter is also appreciative to the Herald Journal for donating a space, online and in their paper, for the animals every Saturday.