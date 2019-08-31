Meet Arrow

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Arrow — the youngest Happy Tails kid of the canine variety. Arrow is a five-month-old lab mix with little paws and a huge personality. As far as training, Arrow already knows where to go potty and only rarely has accidents inside in his cage. He sits for treats and is getting much better on the leash (the rope leash is just a blast to play with). He gets along with kittens and cats so well, we put him into our kitten room and enjoyed watching back-and-forth paw swatting, rolling on top of each other, and tail chasing. He loves to sit and watch all the bigger dogs from his kennel. He sniffs their cages as we stroll past, but he never barks at any of them. He would most likely warm up to a brother or sister very quickly. He is full of puppy energy and needs a home with patience and where he can run, play and get himself into just a tiny bit of trouble. Arrow would love to be the newest addition to your family, he's already made such a great impression here. Come visit us at the shelter, located at 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo. Hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. We love visitors — and our kiddos do too!
