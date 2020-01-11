The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Petey, a longtime resident of the shelter. He was returned by no fault of his own, just a sticky situation involving his owners needing to move. He is a tank but the sweetest one you’ll ever see.
He loves to roll around in the grass and have his belly scratched. He gives kisses and loves to run and play! He doesn’t give cats a second glance and would most likely be OK with other dogs if given some time and patience. He loves to be right next to his person’s side to make sure they are safe at all times! He is neutered and up-to-date on all vaccines.
Petey really hopes to find a permanent home this time because his little heart couldn’t handle being returned again.
Come play with him and you will fall in love. He is a lovable male pit bull, neutered, current vaccinations, and on HW preventative.
Visit him at the shelter, 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Our daily wish list is Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags with ties, liquid laundry detergent, scoopable cat litter, and cat and dog treats.
The shelter can also really use more volunteers. Please consider helping, even if it is only two hours a week. People who wish to volunteers should contact Happy Tails via Facebook or call 574-278-7102; if there is no answer, leave a message.
We say “thank you” to the wonderful people that help keep our shelter up and running. Your donations of food, treats, cleaning supplies and money are a blessing. We wish we could personally thank those who drop donations in our Kroger, Rural King and the shelter home’s front door totes. We are so grateful for all you do for the shelter and its furkids.