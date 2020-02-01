The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Sister, a gray and white tabby born in July 2018.
This sweet girl seems to be a laid-back kitty, but that might change once she has a home where she can run around and call her own. She greets people by reaching out with her paw to get your attention. Sister is current on all vaccinations and is spayed.
Visit her and the other pets at the shelter, 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Our daily wish list is Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags with ties, liquid laundry detergent, scoopable cat litter, and cat and dog treats.
The shelter is still in need of more volunteers. Please consider helping, even if it is only two hours a week. People who wish to volunteer should contact Happy Tails via Facebook or call 574-278-7102; if there is no answer, leave a message.
We say “thank you” to the wonderful people that help keep our shelter up and running. Your donations of food, treats, cleaning supplies and money are a blessing. We wish we could personally thank those who drop donations in our Kroger, Rural King and the shelter home’s front door totes. We are so grateful for all you do for the shelter and its furkids.