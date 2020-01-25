The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Belvedere. He is almost 3 years old and has a sweet disposition. At this time, we don’t know how he does around cats or children, but by spending a little bit of time with him we think he’ll do fine.
Belvedere is a medium-size mix breed weighing in at 41 pounds. Think of him as a larger lap dog. He is current on his vaccinations and has been neutered.
Visit him and the other pets at the shelter, 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Our daily wish list is Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags with ties, liquid laundry detergent, scoopable cat litter, and cat and dog treats.
The shelter can also really use more volunteers. Please consider helping, even if it is only two hours a week. People who wish to volunteers should contact Happy Tails via Facebook or call 574-278-7102; if there is no answer, leave a message.
We say “thank you” to the wonderful people that help keep our shelter up and running. Your donations of food, treats, cleaning supplies and money are a blessing. We wish we could personally thank those who drop donations in our Kroger, Rural King and the shelter home’s front door totes. We are so grateful for all you do for the shelter and its furkids.