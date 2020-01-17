The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Swatts, an adorable orange kitten who recently joined our family.
His approximate date of birth is April 27, 2019. He weighs between 7 pounds and 8 pounds, and has been neutered. This guy is active and ready to roam in his new home.
Visit him and the other pets at the shelter, 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Our daily wish list is Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags with ties, liquid laundry detergent, scoopable cat litter, and cat and dog treats.
The shelter can also really use more volunteers. Please consider helping, even if it is only two hours a week. People who wish to volunteers should contact Happy Tails via Facebook or call 574-278-7102; if there is no answer, leave a message.
We say “thank you” to the wonderful people that help keep our shelter up and running. Your donations of food, treats, cleaning supplies and money are a blessing. We wish we could personally thank those who drop donations in our Kroger, Rural King and the shelter home’s front door totes. We are so grateful for all you do for the shelter and its furkids.