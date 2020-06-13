This week’s Happy Tails Animal Shelter “Pet of the Week” is Tina, a 1-year-old beautiful black cat who believes in social distancing. She arrived at the shelter scared and hid behind her bed. She
has now decided to allow staff to snap some photos of her. Of course from her photos, she is not all that happy about that.
It will take more time for her to learn trust. She is up to date on vaccinations.
Meet Tina and all the other furkids at Happy Tails, located at 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo. Due to the COVID-19 health emergency, the shelter will not be open for adoptions, but people who are interested in a certain cat or dog can make an appointment by calling Kathleen at 574-808-9225.
Happy Tails is always in need of volunteers to help with the cats and dogs. Volunteers help clean and feed the animals, walk the dogs, and play with the cats each morning and evening. People who have a couple of hours to spare and who enjoy animals are encouraged to consider volunteering some time with the shelter.
Donation wish list includes Dawn dish soap, liquid laundry soap, bleach, Fabuloso and tall kitchen bags with ties. These items are used each day. The cats would like some treats, small cat toys and always are in need of scoopable cat litter.
The dogs always like treats and could use a few Kong toys, medium to large size. They are hard rubber and can endure being chewed.
We are grateful to each and every one who donates their time and needed items, and also to the Herald Journal for donating space in their paper for for the shelter every Saturday.