Pablo is a neutered male cat who is current on all vaccinations. He is FIV-negative and litter box trained.
He has been at Happy Tails for quite some time and sure would love to have a forever home. He is on special food to help with his digestive system and is doing wonderful. he loves people and attention. Pablo has a lot of love to give and would love to give it to you.
Meet Pablo and all the other furkids at Happy Tails, located at 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo. Due to the COVID-19 health emergency, the shelter will not be open for adoptions, but people who are interested in a certain cat or dog can make an appointment by calling 574-808-9225.
Happy Tails is always in need of volunteers to help with the cats and dogs. Volunteers help clean and feed the animals, walk the dogs, and play with the cats each morning and evening. People who have a couple of hours to spare and who enjoy animals are encouraged to consider volunteering some time with the shelter.
Donation wish list includes Dawn dish soap, liquid laundry soap, bleach, Fabuloso and tall kitchen bags with ties. These items are used each day. The cats would like some treats, small cat toys and always are in need of scoopable cat litter.
The dogs always like treats and could use a few Kong toys, medium to large size. They are hard rubber and can endure being chewed.
Our shelter is grateful for those who help in so many different ways.