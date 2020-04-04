The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is MaryAnn, an almost 4-year-old cat who is spayed and up to date on all vaccinations.
MaryAnn is litter-box trained and is waiting for that forever home. She tends to not be too sociable, but that may be because she has been at Happy Tails for quite a while.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the shelter will not be open for adoptions. People who are interested in a certain animal can make an appointment by calling Kathleen at 574-808-9225.
The shelter is located at 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo.
Our daily wish list is Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags with ties, liquid laundry detergent, scoopable cat litter, and cat and dog treats.
Happy Tails is still in need of more volunteers. Please consider helping, even if it is only two hours a week. People who wish to volunteer should contact Happy Tails via Facebook or call 574-278-7102; if there is no answer, leave a message.
Our shelter is thankful to everyone that donates, shares out our cats and dogs, and to the Herald Journal for donating a spot in their Saturday paper for the Pet of the Week. All of you help keep our shelter up and running and getting shelter kids into forever homes.