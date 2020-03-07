The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Lila. This long-haired beauty is a stunning black and white cat. She is 1 year old and what a love! Lila has the sweetest little meow and wants your attention.
Lila is up to date on shots, FIV negative, spayed and litter box trained. This sweetheart is ready to go to her forever loving home.
Visit her and the other pets at the shelter, 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The shelter is always in need of volunteers to help with the cats and dogs. We clean and feed, walk the dogs, play with the cats mornings and evenings. If you have a couple of hours to spare and enjoy animals, please consider volunteering with us.
Basic needs include Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, bleach, liquid laundry detergent and tall kitchen bags with ties. The shelter animals need treats for dogs and cats; kitten, cat and dog dry food; and scoop-able cat litter.
The dogs could use a few Kong toys, medium to large size. They are hard rubber and cannot get chewed up.