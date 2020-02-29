The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Kamirah. This girl was just settling in at the shelter when we met her Thursday.
She’s quite energetic and definitely on the slim side — currently weighing in at only 36 pounds. It can be difficult to gauge a dog’s true personality on their first day at the shelter due to the stressful environment, but we think she a sweetheart.
Kamirah’s estimated date of birth is Jan. 31, 2018.
In comparing her physical traits to others, she could possibly be a mix between a husky and pit bull. She has a beautiful brindle coat and is spayed and vaccinated. Spend some time with
Kamirah outside of the shelter and get to know her. She just might be the next love of your life
Visit her and the other pets at the shelter, 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Happy Tails currently has donation boxes at Rural King and Kroger in Monticello. Basic needs include Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, bleach, liquid laundry detergent and tall kitchen bags with ties. The shelter animals need treats for dogs and cats; kitten, cat and dog dry food; and scoop-able cat litter.
Thank you all for caring and donating to Happy Tails. We wish we could thank each and every one in person. Our shelter is very grateful to the Herald Journal, who donates a space for Pet of the Week on Saturday’s edition.