The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Jasmine, who wouldn’t sit still for this photo.
She’s so adorable and would love to have a caring family and home to play in. Jasmine was born in September 2019. She is vaccinated, spayed and beautiful.
Visit her and the other pets at the shelter, 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Thank you to everyone who helps keep our shelter up and running. We thank our volunteers for being here for the shelter’s fur kids, donating their time to feed, clean and exercise the dogs, and play with the cats. We are so grateful to the Herald Journal for putting the Pet of the Week in the paper and on their website.
But we sure could use a few more helpers. If you have some free time, please consider volunteering a couple hours. The cats and dogs get cleaned and fed mornings and evenings.
Here are a few needed everyday items we also can use: Cat and dog treats, dry cat, dog and kitten food, Fabuloso, Dawn dish soap, bleach, tall kitchen bags with ties, and liquid laundry soap.
Thank you for all you do for the shelter and its fur kids.